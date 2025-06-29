Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Veteran

Joe has been on the injured list since June 22.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 7, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Connor Joe (17) tags Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk (not pictured) out at first in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds veteran utility player Connor Joe has been on the injured list since June 22 due to hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Reds manager Terry Francona provided an update on the veteran on Sunday.

"He's improving," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "It can be really painful. There's some open wounds. He has to get that to stop... He'd be contagious as hell. Even doing stuff. (We) were trying to give him a program where he could do some running on his own. His feet have got to start feeling better."

Joe has appeared in 22 games for the Reds this season, slashing .245/.304/.327 with four extra-base hits. He has seen time at first base as well as all three outfield spots this season.

When Joe gets healthy, it'll be interesting to see if he keeps his place on the roster with Noelvi Marte rehabbing and set to return relatively soon.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

