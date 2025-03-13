Cincinnati Reds' Minor League Affiliate Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner
Palisades Arcadia Baseball LLC has agreed to sell the Dayton Dragons to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The club will remain in Dayton as the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and join the Reds Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, on the DBH roster. The Dragons' existing front office staff will continue to operate the club.
“We’re proud to join Diamond Baseball Holdings and begin an exciting new era of Dragons baseball,” said Dragons President Robert Murphy. "They have a long track record for preserving the unique character of each club while fostering positive change in local communities. DBH understands how much this team means to Dayton, and we look forward to working with them to elevate the experience at Day Air Ballpark even further. Thank you to Palisades Arcadia Baseball for their support and contribution to the Dayton Dragons Organization over the last 10 years.”
“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the City of Dayton, Montgomery County, the State of Ohio and Dragons fans for their tremendous support over the past decade,” said Nick Sakellariadis, Greg Rosenbaum and Mike Savit. “We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished in Dayton and at Day Air Ballpark since we took ownership in 2014. We wish the club continued success as it begins a new chapter with Diamond Baseball Holdings and look forward to continuing to support the Dragons for years to come.” Sakellariadis and Rosenbaum will remain as Co-Executive Chairmen of the club.
"On behalf of the Reds, we want to thank Nick, Greg, Mike and Robert for their tireless efforts over the last 10 years to provide an unmatched experience for our players. We are excited to build upon our relationship with Diamond Baseball Holdings as they welcome the Dragons,” said Nick Krall, Reds President of Baseball Operations. “DBH’s vast experience and resources across Minor League Baseball have benefitted our Triple-A affiliate in Louisville and will help elevate the Dragons, providing a platform for continued success.”
The Dragons made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017.
Dayton will start their season on April 4 against the West Michigan Whitecaps.
You can read the full press release here.
