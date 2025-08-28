Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Moving Veteran Following Latest Injury

This gives the bullpen more depth.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) hands the ball to manager Terry Francona (77, left) during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) hands the ball to manager Terry Francona (77, left) during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
With the Reds placing pitcher Graham Ashcraft on the injured list on Wednesday afternoon, Terry Francona spoke to reporters and said Nick Martinez will return to the bullpen for now.

Martinez will give Cincinnati additional flexibility out of the bullpen with the ability to throw multiple innings at a time.

Pitcher Tony Santillan is second in all of baseball in appearances with 65 games pitched this season.

The Reds will look to avoid being swept for the first time this season in Wednesday's finale against the Dodgers. Nick Lodolo was activated and will make his first start since coming off the injured list.

Francona is hopeful that Ashcraft will be able to return after the minimum time required.

You can see Brian Giesenschlag's full posts below:

Published
