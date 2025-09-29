Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Name Game One Starting Pitcher Ahead of Playoff Series vs. Dodgers

This was expected.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 19, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona reacts in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Monday that Hunter Greene will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Greene last pitched on September 24 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing six innings of two-run baseball. He allowed five hits, walked two, and struck out seven in the 4-3 Reds loss.

Greene has been outstanding this season when healthy. The right-hander is 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA, a WHIP of 0.94, and 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings.

Greene faced the Dodgers back on August 25 and gave up three earned runs on six hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out three in a 7-0 Reds loss.

The Reds are 11-8 in games Hunter Greene pitches this season.

Game 1 is scheduled to start at 9:08 ET on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Blake Snell is scheduled to start for the Dodgers.

You can see the team's announcement below.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

