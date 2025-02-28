Cincinnati Reds' Nick Krall Excited About New Additions to the Roster
The Reds had a busy offseason, making several key moves to strengthen their roster. They acquired Brady Singer, Gavin Lux, and Jose Trevino via trades, signed Austin Hays in free agency, and retained Nick Martinez by having him accept his qualifying offer.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke with Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati Magazine and expressed excitement about the team’s offseason additions.
"I’m excited about the guys we brought in," Krall told Charlie Goldsmith. "You’re always looking to get better. You’re always looking to see if there’s one more move you can make somehow. You’re always looking at how to do something else to make the club better. But I like the group of guys we have right now and where we are. We’ll see how it plays out."
Krall believes Lux, in particular, could be a key piece in the Reds’ lineup.
"What he did in the second half of last year offensively, how he changed some of his approach and how he went about things—FanGraphs had him as one of the best in baseball in the second half of the season. If he can come close to that, you’ve got a really good player no matter where you play him."
Lux was one of the league’s hottest hitters after the All-Star break in 2024, slashing .304/.391/.508 with seven home runs.
For the Reds to contend in 2025, their offseason acquisitions will need to play a significant role—especially Lux, who has the potential to be a difference-maker.
You can read Goldsmith's full interview with Krall here.
