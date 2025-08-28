Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds On Wrong Side of History In Wednesday's Loss to Los Angeles Dodgers

Not great...

Greg Kuffner

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a single during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds were on the wrong side of history in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Reds batters struck out 19 times on Wednesday, tying a franchise record for the most ever in a nine-inning game, according to Joel Luckhaupt.

They also tied their record for most three true outcomes (HR, BB, K) in a 9-inning game, matching the total of 26 from 9/26/2023 against the Guardians.

Cincinnati's offense struggled all series long, scoring just four runs in the three-game series against the Dodgers.

The Reds are 68-66 and have an off day on Thursday before hosting the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series. They were currently 4 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

-----

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

