Cincinnati Reds On Wrong Side of History In Wednesday's Loss to Los Angeles Dodgers
The Cincinnati Reds were on the wrong side of history in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Reds batters struck out 19 times on Wednesday, tying a franchise record for the most ever in a nine-inning game, according to Joel Luckhaupt.
They also tied their record for most three true outcomes (HR, BB, K) in a 9-inning game, matching the total of 26 from 9/26/2023 against the Guardians.
Cincinnati's offense struggled all series long, scoring just four runs in the three-game series against the Dodgers.
The Reds are 68-66 and have an off day on Thursday before hosting the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series. They were currently 4 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
