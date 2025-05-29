Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Austin Hays Leaves Game vs Royals With Injury

Not good.

Greg Kuffner

May 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) hits a one run sacrifice fly against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Reds outfielder Austin Hays left the game vs the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday after fouling a ball off his foot.

Hays stayed in the game initially to run the bases, but was later pinch-hit for by Gavin Lux.

John Sadak announced on the broadcast that it is a left foot contusion for Hays.

The 29-year-old has been one of Cincinnati's best hitters this season, slashing 308/.346/.564 with 15 extra-base hits in 30 games.

If Hays were to miss much time, it would be a major blow for the Reds offense.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

