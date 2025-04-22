Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Austin Hays Making an Early Impact

Hays has three home runs in his first seven games as a Red.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays (12) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays (12) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds signed Austin Hays to a one-year, $5 million contract in late January.

MLB.com picked a newcomer from each team that has made an impact thus far. Though the Reds had multiple guys to choose from, Hays was their pick.

"Sure the sample size is small since he was only activated and debuted on Tuesday, but Hays has added life to what had been an anemic lineup the first two-plus weeks while he was out with a left calf strain," MLB.com's Mark Sheldon wrote. "In his first game, vs. the Mariners, he went 2-for-4 with four RBIs including the go-ahead three-run home run in a come-from-behind win. "

"Hays has since added two more home runs, making for quite the first week. Manager Terry Francona has praised Hays' leadership and work ethic on both sides of his game and he certainly has lengthened the lineup from the middle of the order."

In his first seven games with the Reds, the outfielder is slashing .406/.441/.719 with four extra-base hits.

"He can do damage in the middle of our lineup. He’s going to be a great player for us. We’re all excited for him," McLain told Sheldon. "I think we all saw it in spring, and we all know he’s a really good player. He’s a guy we need in the lineup, so it’s good to get him back.”

Hays has had an instant impact in the Cincinnati lineup.

You can see MLB.com's full list of newcomers making an impact here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News