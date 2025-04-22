Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Austin Hays Making an Early Impact
The Reds signed Austin Hays to a one-year, $5 million contract in late January.
MLB.com picked a newcomer from each team that has made an impact thus far. Though the Reds had multiple guys to choose from, Hays was their pick.
"Sure the sample size is small since he was only activated and debuted on Tuesday, but Hays has added life to what had been an anemic lineup the first two-plus weeks while he was out with a left calf strain," MLB.com's Mark Sheldon wrote. "In his first game, vs. the Mariners, he went 2-for-4 with four RBIs including the go-ahead three-run home run in a come-from-behind win. "
"Hays has since added two more home runs, making for quite the first week. Manager Terry Francona has praised Hays' leadership and work ethic on both sides of his game and he certainly has lengthened the lineup from the middle of the order."
In his first seven games with the Reds, the outfielder is slashing .406/.441/.719 with four extra-base hits.
"He can do damage in the middle of our lineup. He’s going to be a great player for us. We’re all excited for him," McLain told Sheldon. "I think we all saw it in spring, and we all know he’s a really good player. He’s a guy we need in the lineup, so it’s good to get him back.”
Hays has had an instant impact in the Cincinnati lineup.
