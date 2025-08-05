Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Named Heart and Hustle Award Winner
On Tuesday, TJ Friedl was named the Reds' 2025 Major League Baseball Players Alumni Heart and Hustle Award winner.
"This will be the 20th year of the award, which is presented to the active players who exemplify a true passion for the game and who best embody the values, spirit, and tradition of the game," MLB.com wrote. "It's also the only award voted on by former players, as each team's winner is chosen by a committee of alumni. The overall winner will be chosen from the pool of team winners by a combination of alumni and fan votes."
Friedl is known for his energetic personality and his hard work and hustle on the field. Whether it's diving for a ball, beating out a bunt single, or sprinting down the line on a routine groundball, Friedl is a worthy choice to win this award.
The outfielder is slashing .271/.373/.397 with 28 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases.
The overall winner will be announced in November on MLB Network.
