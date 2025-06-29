Cincinnati Reds Outfielder to Try to Play Through Torn Labrum Injury
The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the injured list on Friday when they activated Austin Hays with a torn labrum in his shoulder.
MLB.com's Mark Sheldon spoke to Fraley and after receiving a couple of different options from doctors, Fraley got a cortisone shot and is going to try to play through the injury.
“This cortisone shot I got will hopefully get me through to the end of the year," Fraley said. "Maybe if we get to the end of the year and [in order] to be ready for the playoffs, maybe I need one more. I don’t know. For right now, this thing will do the trick.”
Fraley is slashing .224/.331/.376 with nine extra-base hits in 47 games this season for Cincinnati.
For now, Fraley is still on the injured list and you can expect to see a lot of TJ Friedl, Will Benson, Austin Hays, and Rece Hinds in the outfield.
You can read Sheldon's full article with more quotes from Fraley here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast