Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Will Benson Excited to Reunite With Terry Francona
Will Benson is excited to reunite with new Reds manager Terry Francona. "The Hot Stove" on MLB Network on Monday and talked about reuniting with new Reds manager Terry Francona.
"Yeah, I am very glad we have him now," Benson said on "The Hot Stove" on MLB Network. "I think that's a great move our team because his presence alone is going to put a fire in us. I think what we needed most was for someone to hold us accountable and I think Terry is going to be able to do that. He is going to push us to get the best out of us at all times."
Benson went on to talk about the "special" talent on the roster and mentioned he talked with Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall.
"I told Nick Krall this," Benson said. "I think what we have here is something very special. We need to maximize it while we are all here and young and take this league by storm. I think adding Francona is just one step and another piece for us to get where we need to be as a unit."
Benson spoke highly of Francona's leadership and managerial style, reflecting on their time together in Cleveland with admiration.
"I'll never forget it," Benson said. "His presence and the standards that he set when I was with Cleveland, they were phenomenal, and we all followed his lead. It was like unspoken, but it was brought us together as a team. I'll never forget, clear as day, as we were going into the playoffs, his messaging to us, I wasn't even really playing, and it lit a fire under me."
Benson said Francona values his players playing hard.
"His requirement is to play hard and play the game the right way," Benson told the Hot Stove. "Everything was about winning and this is how we are going to win."
Watch the full interview below:
