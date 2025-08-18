Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Has Become One of Baseball’s Top Trade Deadline Wins

The best trade deadline acquisitions by fWAR since the deadline ended on 7/31:



• Carlos Correa HOU (0.6 fWAR)

• Ramon Laureano SDP (0.6)

• Freddy Fermin SDP (0.5)

• Adam Frazier KCR (0.5)

• Zack Littell CIN (0.5)

• Dietrich Enns BAL (0.5)