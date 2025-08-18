Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Has Become One of Baseball’s Top Trade Deadline Wins

The Reds traded for Littell at the trade deadline.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds added to their pitching depth on July 30, trading for starting pitcher Zack Littell before the trade deadline.

Since the trade, Littell has been tied for the third-best trade deadline acquisition by fWAR. His fWAR of 0.5 is tied with Freddy Fermin and Adam Frazier, and just behind Carlos Correa and Ramon Laureano.

The veteran pitcher has a 3.06 ERA, a 2.78 FIP, to go along with 14 strikeouts in his three starts with Cincinnati over 17 2/3 innings.

The Reds are 2-1 in those starts with their lone loss coming on Saturday, where they blew a lead in the ninth inning to the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Saturday, he tossed six innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits, walking a batter, and striking out three.

"I felt good," Littell said. "It was a little different being on the home side, but I felt really good, executed really well early on. I got away with stuff throughout the game...overall it was good."

The Reds are 65-60 and currently 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

