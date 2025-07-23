Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Makes History in 6-1 Loss to Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns made history in Tuesday night's loss to the Washington Nationals.
The 22-year-old is the youngest pitcher to strikeout 10 or more batters in consecutive starts since Jose Fernandez did so for the Miami Marlins back in 2014.
Burns struck out 10 Rockies hitters in his last start and struck out 10 Nationals hitters in his start on Tuesday.
The right-hander has dealt with some growing pains since being called up to the big leagues, but has been mostly solid. He is 0-2 with a 6.65 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. However, 10 of those earned runs came in two starts. In his other three starts, Burns has given up just six combined runs.
The Reds will try to avoid their first sweep of the season on Wednesday at 12:10 ET. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
