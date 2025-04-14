Cincinnati Reds Place Reliever Sam Moll on 15-Day Injured List, Alexis Díaz Could Return to Big Leagues
The Cincinnati Reds placed reliever Sam Moll on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a left shoulder impingement, retroactive to April 11.
Moll, who was acquired from Oakland at the 2023 trade deadline, has struggled for the Reds this season. He has appeared in three games and has given up four runs on three hits.
The left-hander also struggled in spring training, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits in eight games.
Alexis Diaz was in the dugout yesterday and it wouldn't be surprising if the corresponding roster move was him being activated on Tuesday.
“Truly, everything was moving up in the right direction," Alexis Díaz told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon on Sunday. "What I did the last few outings is what they actually wanted me to do -- attack the hitter, be aggressive and do what I’ve always done. I did what they told me to do."
You can read Sheldon's full article on Diaz here.
Check out the Reds announcement below:
