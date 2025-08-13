Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Players Visit Joe Burrow and Company at Bengals Camp

Reds players went to Bengals camp on Wednesday afternoon.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 3, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Reds second base Matt McLain (9) hits a sacrifice fly during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Multiple Reds players went to Bengals practice on Wednesday morning, including Matt McLain, Brent Suter, and Emilio Pagan.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stopped and chatted with them during team stretch.

The Reds are 63-58 and currently two games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

They face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the series finale on Wednesday at 5:10 ET. The series is split one to one after the Reds won Tuesday night's game 6-1.

You can see the video full video below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

