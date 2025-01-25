Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Projected to Have 94 wRC+, Ranked 26th in the League

The Reds had a wRC+ of 90 in 2024 which ranked 26th in the league.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 18, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (3) reacts after getting hit by a wild pitch in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 18, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (3) reacts after getting hit by a wild pitch in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Reds are projected to have a team weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) of 94 for the 2025 season, ranking 26th in MLB, according to Thomas Nestico (@TJStats on X). Although this marks as a slight improvement from their 2024 performance, where they ranked 26th with a wRC+ of 90, it's certainly not where the Reds want to be.

wRC+ (weighted Runs Created Plus) measures a player or team’s total offensive contributions while adjusting for factors like ballpark dimensions and league scoring environments. A wRC+ of 100 is league average; 94 means the Reds are projected to be 6% below average offensively.

Young stars like Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain, along with bounce-back performances from veterans like Jeimer Candelario, will be key to exceeding expectations.

The Reds’ wRC+ projection underscores the need for additional firepower to contend in a competitive NL Central and end their playoff drought.

See the full list of projections below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

