Cincinnati Reds Ranked Fourth in Latest '26-and-Under' Power Rankings
The Reds’ youth movement continues to gain national recognition, as Yahoo Sports ranked them 4th in its latest MLB 26-and-under power rankings.
The list evaluates teams based on their young talent in the majors and their farm system, and Cincinnati stands out as one of the most promising organizations in baseball.
Reds' Young Core Stands Out
Yahoo Sports broke down Cincinnati’s talent into four key categories, highlighting the team’s depth and potential:
- Young MLB Hitters (8/10) – Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Noelvi Marte headline a young, dynamic infield that is already making an impact at the big-league level.
- Young MLB Pitchers (5/10) – Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott represent the present and the future of the Reds' rotation, with both already proving they can be frontline starters.
- Prospect Hitters (2/5) – Edwin Arroyo, Sal Stewart, Tyler Callihan, Hector Rodriguez, Rece Hinds, and Blake Dunn provide depth in the minor leagues, with several on track to reach the majors soon.
- Prospect Pitchers (4/5) – Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns, Chase Petty, Zach Maxwell, and Luis Mey form an exciting pipeline of pitching talent, reinforcing the Reds' long-term pitching plans.
As they push to compete in 2024 and beyond, the Reds remain well-positioned for sustained success. They were sixth in these rankings last season. They're fourth this year.
You can see the full list here.
