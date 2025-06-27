Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Ranked Middle of the Road in Most Recent Power Rankings

The Reds dropped two spots from their previous ranking.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Gavin Lux (2) hits a walk-off RBI line drive to score Elly De La Cruz from third base in the bottom of the 11th inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Reds won 5-4 in 11 innings.
Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Gavin Lux (2) hits a walk-off RBI line drive to score Elly De La Cruz from third base in the bottom of the 11th inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Reds won 5-4 in 11 innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

ESPN released their week 13 power rankings on Friday and the Cincinnati Reds moved back two spots from number 13 to number 15.

The Reds have won five of their last six series and are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park.

"The Reds' rotation has an ERA of 3.76, which ranks in the top half of the NL," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote. "And that's with just one outing from Chase Burns, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft who looked dominant before giving up some late runs in his first MLB start on Tuesday. The starting staff has proved to be the strength of the Reds as they look poised for a second-half run."

The Reds host the San Diego Padres for a three-game set starting on Friday at 7:10 ET. Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

You can see the full power rankings here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News