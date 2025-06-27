Cincinnati Reds Ranked Middle of the Road in Most Recent Power Rankings
ESPN released their week 13 power rankings on Friday and the Cincinnati Reds moved back two spots from number 13 to number 15.
The Reds have won five of their last six series and are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park.
"The Reds' rotation has an ERA of 3.76, which ranks in the top half of the NL," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote. "And that's with just one outing from Chase Burns, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft who looked dominant before giving up some late runs in his first MLB start on Tuesday. The starting staff has proved to be the strength of the Reds as they look poised for a second-half run."
The Reds host the San Diego Padres for a three-game set starting on Friday at 7:10 ET. Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
You can see the full power rankings here.
