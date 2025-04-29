Cincinnati Reds Receive High Praise from MLB Analyst
The Cincinnati Reds have won five straight games and they are creating some buzz from analysts around the league.
"They certainly have the names on the back of their jerseys to get going," MLB Network's Mark DeRosa said. "Starting pitchers are giving them a chance. Elly De La Cruz hasn't broken out yet. Gavin Lux has been their guy offensively."
The crew also praised Cincinnati's pitching staff.
"Hunter Greene. Does anyone know he's 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in six starts this season? He leads Major League Baseball in average fastball velocity at 99.2 mph. He's got a 1.71 ERA since last July."
Cincinnati is currently 16-13 and just one game back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division.
The Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals in game two of a four-game series on Tuesday night at 6:40 ET.
You can watch the full clip below:
