Cincinnati Reds Receive Praise for Trade Deadline Moves
The Cincinnati Reds traded for third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, starting pitcher Zack Littell, and utility player Miguel Andujar over the last two days.
Bob Nightengale from USA today ranked the winners and losers of the trade deadline.
The Reds fell in the winners category.
"The Reds are on the outside looking in, three games out of the final wild-card berth and a 16.8% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FanGraphs," Nightengale wrote. "Yet, here they are, acting like they’re fine-tuning the Big Red Machine. They were in on Eugenio Suarez, but pivoted, deciding they would rather have four years of elite defense with Ke’Bryan Hayes than two months of power hitting. They grabbed Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell. And they acquired outfielder Miguel Anduijar from the A’s."
The Reds are currently 57-53 and 3 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
The Reds take on the Braves in game two of a three-game series on Friday at 12:40 ET.
You can see Nightengale's full article here.
