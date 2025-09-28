Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Release Lineup for Season Finale Against Milwaukee Brewers

Win and the Reds are in the postseason.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona looks on from the dugout in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1.
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona looks on from the dugout in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds face off against the Milwaukee Brewers in the final game of the regular season with the playoffs on the line.

The Reds can clinch a playoff spot with a win tomorrow or a Mets loss. If one of those two things happens, Cincinnati will clinch the final National League Wild Card spot.

Brady Singer is set to start for the Reds on Sunday in the season finale, but it will likely be all hands on deck. Terry Francona even hinted at Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene possibly being available.

You can see the full lineup below:

  1. TJ Friedl - CF
  2. Noelvi Marte - RF
  3. Gavin Lux - LF
  4. Miguel Anduhar - DH
  5. Elly De La Cruz - SS
  6. Spencer Steer - 1B
  7. Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
  8. Jose Trevino - C
  9. Matt McLain - 2B

First pitch in the season finale is at 3:10 ET.

Published
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

