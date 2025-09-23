Cincinnati Reds Release Lineup for Series Opener Against Pittsburgh Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series at Great American Ball Park this week and the series opener is on Tuesday night at 6:40 ET.
The Reds have released their lineup for game one of the series. They'll face off against starting pitcher Johan Oviedo, who is 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA.
The lineup is below:
- TJ Friedl - CF
- Noelvi Marte - RF
- Gavin Lux - DH
- Spencer Steer - 1B
- Elly De La Cruz - SS
- Matt McLain - 2B
- Will Benson - LF
- Jose Trevino - C
- Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati. He earned the win in his last start out against St. Louis, throwing 5 2/3 innings of two-run baseball and allowing just three hits and a walk. He struck out four. It snapped his streak of six consecutive quality starts.
He is 2-3 with a 6.29 ERA against the Pirates in his career.
Singer's 14 victories this season are a career high and tie him for sixth best in the majors. Over his last 10 starts, he is 7-2 with a 2.15 ERA.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast