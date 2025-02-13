Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Reliever Emilio Pagan Lost 30 Pounds in Hopes of Staying Healthy in 2025

Greg Kuffner

Sep 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
David Richard-Imagn Images
Before an injury riddled 2024 season, Reds reliever Emilio Pagan had made just one trip to the injured list from 2017 to 2023.

Pagan dealt with multiple injuries last season. He was placed on the injured list with right triceps tightness in May and then again in June with a right lat strain. That injury would eventually land him on the 60-day injured list. He wasn't activated until August 10.

The right-hander had a 4.50 ERA in 38 games for the Reds in 2024, his highest ERA since 2021.

Jim Day mentioned on the Reds Hot Stove on Wednesday night that Pagan came into camp "30 pounds lighter this year."

That's a great sign for Pagan if he wants to get back to being the pitcher the Reds thought they signed when they gave him a two-year, $16 million deal last offseason.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

