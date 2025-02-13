Cincinnati Reds Reliever Emilio Pagan Lost 30 Pounds in Hopes of Staying Healthy in 2025
Before an injury riddled 2024 season, Reds reliever Emilio Pagan had made just one trip to the injured list from 2017 to 2023.
Pagan dealt with multiple injuries last season. He was placed on the injured list with right triceps tightness in May and then again in June with a right lat strain. That injury would eventually land him on the 60-day injured list. He wasn't activated until August 10.
The right-hander had a 4.50 ERA in 38 games for the Reds in 2024, his highest ERA since 2021.
Jim Day mentioned on the Reds Hot Stove on Wednesday night that Pagan came into camp "30 pounds lighter this year."
That's a great sign for Pagan if he wants to get back to being the pitcher the Reds thought they signed when they gave him a two-year, $16 million deal last offseason.
You can listen to the latest episode of the Reds Hot Stove here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast