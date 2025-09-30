Cincinnati Reds Reveal 26-Man Roster for Wild Card Showdown Against Dodgers
The Cincinnati Reds have announced their 26-man Wild Card roster for their showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Pitchers
- Andrew Abbott
- Chase Burns
- Scott Barlow
- Graham Ashcraft
- Hunter Greene
- Zack Littell
- Nick Lodolo
- Nick Martinez
- Emilio Pagan
- Connor Phillips
- Tony Santillan
- Brent Suter
Catchers
- Tyler Stephenson
- Jose Trevino
Infielders
- Elly De La Cruz
- Santiago Espinal
- Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Matt McLain
- Spencer Steer
- Sal Stewart
Outfielders
- Miguel Andujar
- Will Benson
- TJ Friedl
- Gavin Lux
- Noelvi Marte
There aren't many changes to the roster from game 162 on Sunday. The only two changes are that Zach Maxwell and Brady Singer are not on the roster. Singer pitched on Sunday so he was likely to be unavailable this series and Zach Maxwell has not pitched since September 16.
It's interesting that the Reds didn't elect to bring up someone with speed or power to use off the bench in late-game situations, but one thing we have seen all season is that Reds manager Terry Francona is very loyal to his players and he clearly didn't want to disrupt that.
