Cincinnati Reds Rookie Poised For Breakout Season in 2026
MLB.com's Jason Foster recently wrote an article about seven rookies that are ready to break out in the 2026 season.
He included Reds rookie pitcher Chase Burns on that list.
"Burns throws triple-digit gas, has a wipeout slider and has an electric personality on the mound -- all major superstar ingredients," Foster wrote. "He has a 13.9 K/9 ratio, which, if he had enough innings to qualify, would far and away be the highest mark in baseball. Though he had a 5.24 ERA in 34 1/3 innings before his IL stint, a healthy and more experienced Burns in 2026 gives him the potential to become one of baseball's most dominating pitchers."
The Reds selected Burns with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. In his first season as a big leaguer, we've seen signs of absolute dominance. For Burns, it'll be about building consistency and staying out of the middle of the plate.
The Reds' rotation is in a good spot for 2026 with Burns, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Brady Singer, Andrew Abbott, and Rhett Lowder all expected to be back.
If Burns reaches his potential, it could be one of the best rotations in baseball.
You can see Foster's full list here.
