Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Rotation Tops Baseball in Surprising Category

This is impressive.

Ricky Logan

Sep 18, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts after the victory over the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts after the victory over the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Starting pitching has been the main reason why the Cincinnati Reds find themselves in playoff contention at this point in the season. With a record of 77-76, the Reds are two games back of a Wild Card spot, tied with the Diamondbacks and trailing the New York Mets. They lead MLB in a category they are not familiar with.

The Reds lead MLB with three complete-game shutouts in 2025: Andrew Abbott tossed a complete-game shutout versus the Cleveland Guardians on June 10, Nick Lodolo shut out the Nationals on July 23, and Hunter Greene shut out the Cubs on September 18. 

The Reds did not have a complete-game shutout in all of 2024. In fact, they have not had a complete-game shutout since 2022, and that was a rain-shortened seven-inning game from Hunter Greene. Anthony DeSclafani was the last Red to throw a complete-game shutout for the Reds prior to 2025; that was on June 11, 2021. Wade Miley threw a no-hitter that same year on May 7 versus Cleveland. Nick Martinez threw a complete game in 2024, but it was in a 1-0 loss versus the Chicago Cubs in his final start of the season.

The last time the Reds would throw three complete-game shutouts in a season was all the way back in 2014. Johnny Cueto threw two, and Homer Bailey had one that season. They threw four complete-game shutouts in 2009. Could they match it with nine games to go?

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/News