Cincinnati Reds Select High School Shortstop With Ninth Pick in MLB Draft

The Reds selected the high school shortstop with their first-round draft pick on Sunday.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds hat and glove rest on the bench in the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds selected high school shortstop Steele Hall with the ninth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Hall is a shortstop out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama, who is known for his athleticism. He has 70-grade speed according to ESPN.

He was committed to the University of Tennessee and is still just 17 years old.

“I model my game after Mookie Betts, his swing. I love watching him swing,” Hall told MLB.com. “And Dansby Swanson for his defense and how he carries himself.

Steele hit .484 with eight home runs and was named Alabama Mr. Baseball in the 2025 season.

The Reds have been selecting athletic shortstops a lot early in recent drafts, drafting Tyson Lewis and Sammy Stafura.

Hall reclassified from the 2026 draft and is one of the younger players in the draft.

You can see the Reds' announcement below as well as some highlights from the first-round pick.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

