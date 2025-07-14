Cincinnati Reds Select Ole Miss Pitcher With No. 83 Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
The Reds selected Ole Miss pitcher Mason Morris with the No. 83 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Morris is the 117th-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.
After having a 6.55 ERA over 33 innings in 2024, Morris had a big bounce-back season in 2025. The 21-year-old had a 3.29 ERA over 54 2/3 innings along with 78 strikeouts.
"Morris' best pitch is a low-90s cutter that dives at the plate, and hitters can't lay off it or make much contact against it," MLB.com wrote. "He also throws a solid upper-80s slider with similar shape, and while it's less devastating than his cutter, he does a better job of landing it for strikes. Raising his arm slot helped him add 4 mph to his fastball as a junior, and he now deals at 95-97 mph with a peak of 99."
The Reds selected high school shortstop Steele Hall with their first-round draft pick and high school pitcher Aaron Watson with their second-round draft pick.
You can watch highlights of Morris below:
