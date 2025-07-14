Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Select Ole Miss Pitcher With No. 83 Pick in 2025 MLB Draft

The Reds had three picks on the first night of the draft.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of MLB Draft signage on the stage at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of MLB Draft signage on the stage at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds selected Ole Miss pitcher Mason Morris with the No. 83 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Morris is the 117th-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.

After having a 6.55 ERA over 33 innings in 2024, Morris had a big bounce-back season in 2025. The 21-year-old had a 3.29 ERA over 54 2/3 innings along with 78 strikeouts.

"Morris' best pitch is a low-90s cutter that dives at the plate, and hitters can't lay off it or make much contact against it," MLB.com wrote. "He also throws a solid upper-80s slider with similar shape, and while it's less devastating than his cutter, he does a better job of landing it for strikes. Raising his arm slot helped him add 4 mph to his fastball as a junior, and he now deals at 95-97 mph with a peak of 99."

The Reds selected high school shortstop Steele Hall with their first-round draft pick and high school pitcher Aaron Watson with their second-round draft pick.

You can watch highlights of Morris below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News