Cincinnati Reds Select Second Baseman Cooper Bowman From Athletics in Rule 5 Draft
The Reds have selected Cooper Bowman from the Athletics in the Rule 5 Draft.
Bowman is a second baseman who has also played some center field. He was drafted by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
The right-handed hitter played in 118 games across Double-A and Triple-A for the Athletics in 2024 and slashed .262/.351/.419 with 42 extra-base hits and 43 stolen bases.
Bowman was the 20th ranked prospect on the A's according to MLB Pipeline.
Rule 5 Draft picks are assigned directly to the drafting club's 26-man roster and must be placed on outright waivers in order to be removed from the 26-man roster in the subsequent season.
Should the player clear waivers, he must be offered back to his previous team for $50,000 and can be outrighted to the minors only if his original club does not wish to reacquire him.
