Cincinnati Reds Select Second Baseman Cooper Bowman From Athletics in Rule 5 Draft

Bowman played in 118 minor league games for the A's in 2024.

Apr 19, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A detail view of the cleats of Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) as he stands on first base in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Reds have selected Cooper Bowman from the Athletics in the Rule 5 Draft.

Bowman is a second baseman who has also played some center field. He was drafted by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The right-handed hitter played in 118 games across Double-A and Triple-A for the Athletics in 2024 and slashed .262/.351/.419 with 42 extra-base hits and 43 stolen bases.

Bowman was the 20th ranked prospect on the A's according to MLB Pipeline.

Rule 5 Draft picks are assigned directly to the drafting club's 26-man roster and must be placed on outright waivers in order to be removed from the 26-man roster in the subsequent season.

Should the player clear waivers, he must be offered back to his previous team for $50,000 and can be outrighted to the minors only if his original club does not wish to reacquire him.

