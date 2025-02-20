Cincinnati Reds Starter Nick Lodolo Feels Better Than Ever, Ready to Dominate in 2025
After a strong rookie season, Reds starter Nick Lodolo has battled injuries over the last two years. He's hoping to have his best season yet in 2025.
When the left-hander got to camp and started going through testing, he was putting in personal bests.
"The guys are here early," Reds General Manager Brad Meador said on the Reds Hot Stove League show. "Everyone took their offseason seriously. Nick Lodolo looks strong. It's the best shape he's ever been in. I know everyone always says that, but he actually is. He came in, he did all his testing and beat personal records on everything."
Lodolo agreed.
“I’m in the best spot I’ve ever been coming into camp," Lodolo told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I feel the best. I’m excited for it. I think it’s going to help me a lot.”
The 27-year-old pitched a career-high 115 1/3 innings in 2024 with mixed results but still battled multiple injuries that resulted in four different stints on the injured list.
"I’ll be honest. I was training like a Sunday leaguer because I couldn’t move and I was expecting to be a Major League pitcher," Lodolo said. "This offseason, I put in the work. I was moving, getting stronger and building the base. As we get deeper into the season, that base will carry me through the whole time.”
Reds Manager Terry Francona has also been very impressed with the tall left-hander.
"I was like, ‘Holy [cow]. He looks the part.’ It’s a 6-6 lefty," Francona said. "He’s worked hard this winter. He had a good offseason because he could actually do some stuff that he couldn’t do before. That will help with getting deeper into games, stamina. Hopefully it keeps him healthy. If he stays on the mound, he’s going to be exciting.”
Lodolo appears poised to leave the struggles of the past behind and finally deliver the breakout season the Reds have been waiting for.
Lodolo threw a live bullpen session on Sunday. See him facing Will Benson below:
You can read Mark Sheldon's full piece on Lodolo here. Check out video of him throwing in Goodyear below:
