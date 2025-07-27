Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Leading Major League Baseball in Unique Statistic

Abbott was dominant again on Saturday night.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches in the first inning between Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 26, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches in the first inning between Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 26, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott was dominant in Saturday's win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The left-hander gave up one run on two hits over six innings of work. He walked three and struck out seven.

Abbott has now had 14 starts this season where he has allowed one run or less. That leads Major League Baseball.

After the win on Saturday, he discussed how his offseason training has really been paying off and allowing him to stay fresh.

"I really set out last year in the offseason to be able to stretch it out," Abbott said. You get around August and September, that is when I have kind of faded in the past. Really just hammered down working with the strength and conditioning staff trying to get a routine laid out and sticking to it as best we can. To this point, it's been great and my strongest asset."

The All-Star is 8-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 18 starts this season for Cincinnati.

Greg Kuffner
