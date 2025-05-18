Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Rhett Lowder Records Just One Out in Rehab Start

Lowder has struggled during his three rehab starts.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) delivers the pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder made his third rehab start of the season on Saturday and struggled mightily.

The right-hander gave up four runs on four hits and recorded just one out before being pulled from the game due to his pitch count in the inning.

Through three rehab starts at three different levels, Lowder has given up 10 earned runs on 13 hits over 6 1/3 innings. He's walked two and struck out 11.

Lowder made made six starts for the Reds last season and went 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA.

It will be interesting to see what the Reds decide to do with Lowder once he is fully healthy.

