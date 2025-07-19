Cincinnati Reds Taking Bold Approach Ahead of Trade Deadline
There have been lots of discussions regarding the Cincinnati Reds and the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline.
On Saturday, Reds General Manager Brad Meador spoke with Charlie Goldsmith about their plans for the deadline and what they might do.
“We’re certainly looking and talking to every team and figuring out how we can in the short term help this team and at the same time we’re not going to hurt ourselves long term by selling our best prospects,” Meador told Charlie’s Chalkboard. “We’re not doing that. We’ve talked about sustainable success here and what that means. To do that, we have to be able to focus short term and long term at the same time.”
The Reds entered Saturday's game winners in five of their last six games and a season high four games above .500. They currently sit 2 1/2 games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
Based on Meador's comments, it certainly doesn't feel like the Reds will be going after some of the bigger targets at the deadline.
“I’m not saying we’re not going to trade any,” Meador continued. “We’re willing to do that. We just have to be smart about that.”
The Reds have famously said they're trying to avoid peaks and valleys. They're trying to build a consistent roster through their young core and then build around that.
The Reds currently have just a 13.8% percent chance to make the playoffs, so it's hard to blame the front office for taking this approach, but fans are frustrated and they want to make the playoffs.
However, with 12 days until the deadline, if the Reds continue to win, it might force the front office to be a little bit more aggressive.
Time will tell, but I wouldn't bank on the Reds adding a huge impact player.
You can read Goldsmith's full article with more quotes from Meador and quotes from the players here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast