Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Veteran Jamier Candelario Scratched From Lineup Due to Neck Stiffness

Hopefully it isn't serious...

James Rapien

May 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) hits a RBI triple in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) hits a RBI triple in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds veteran Jeimer Candelario was scratched from Saturday's lineup with neck stiffness. The Reds are hoping to win their second-straight game for the first time in more than a month. They beat the Dodgers 9-6 on Friday night.

Santiago Espinal replaces him at third base. Spencer Steer moves up to third in the order. Check out the complete lineup below:

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 