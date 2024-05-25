Cincinnati Reds Lineup Gets Right in 9-6 Win Over the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Cincinnati Reds slammed the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin their weekend series with a 9-6 win at Great American Ballpark on Friday night. The Reds improve to 21-30 on the season.
Jonathan India belted a grand slam as part of a six-run sixth inning for the Reds, while Stuart Fairchild added a solo shot and multiple highlight reel catches that robbed Dodger hitters of extra bases.
India reached base four times, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. It was his third career grand slam. His batting average rose from .208 to .223 on the season.
Meanwhile, Stuart Fairchild had a good night with the solo homer, a pair of walks, and not one but two catches up against the wall in centerfield. According to Cespedes Family BBQ on X, four of the five longest-hit balls of the game were caught by Fairchild.
The fifth inning began with the Reds trailing 5-3. After Fairchild homered to lead off the inning, the Dodgers got two quick outs on Elly De La Cruz and Jeimer Candelario. Then two walks and two hit-batsmen tied the game at five. That brought India to the plate and he launched a three-two fastball into the left field terrace.
Graham Ashcraft labored through 5 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk, while striking out three. Sam Moll, Buck Farmer, and Lucas Sims pitched the next 2 2/3 innings without consequence. Brent Suter worked around a solo home run from Teoscar Hernandez in the ninth to end the game.
Spencer Steer got the Reds scoring started in the bottom of the first with a three-run homer to give the Reds a lead. That wouldn't last long as the Dodgers scored four in the second. It was good to see the Reds lineup continue the fight all through the game.
The Reds have now won three of their last four games against the Dodgers at Great American Ballpark.
The Reds will face the Dodgers on FOX tomorrow night at 7:10 PM ET. Hunter Greene toes the rubber against the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
David Bell Explains Why Tyler Stephenson Didn’t Hit Against Padres
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast