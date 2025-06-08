Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Paused Due to Rain Delay
Just three pitches into the sixth inning, the rain began to fall at Great American Ball Park. That's when the Reds' grounds crew decided to roll the tarp out on the field.
The Reds trailed 2-0 early in the game, but a pair of solo home runs by Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jose Trevino tied the game up a two.
Scott Barlow is in on relief of Brady Singer, who gave up two runs on five hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out three. He also took a line drive off of his pitching arm, but it's unclear if that is why he was pulled from the game after just 77 pitches.
The Reds are going for the series sweep on Sunday.
