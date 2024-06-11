Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians Series Preview: Will Reds Win Fourth-Straight Series?
The Cincinnati Reds host the Cleveland Guardians for a two-game series starting Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds come into this series with a 32-34 record and winners of eight of their last 10 games. They are tied with the Cubs for second place in the National League Central Division. The Guardians got off to a fantastic start to the year and currently sit 20 games above .500 at 42-22 on the young season. They have a four-game lead in the American League Central.
It will be a bullpen day for the Reds in game one. Brent Suter will start on Tuesday night, but all signs point to Nick Martinez having a big role in the game as a reliever. Martinez has drastic splits. As a starter, batters are hitting .348 against him with a .905 OPS compared to hitting .141 against him with a .397 OPS when coming on in relief.
Triston McKenzie will get the nod for the Guardians. He has a 4.16 ERA on the season to go along with 61 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings . McKenzie has struggled of late, giving up nine earned runs in his last two starts.
Nick Lodolo will face off against Tanner Bibee in game two. Lodolo comes into the game with a 2.92 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings. The Reds have gone 7-2 in his nine starts.
Bibee will look to continue his strong pitching as of late for the Guardians. He comes into the game with a 3.73 ERA, a 1.19, WHIP, and 76 strikeouts through 70 innings pitched on the season. However, in his last five games, he has thrown 30 2/3 innings while only allowing seven earned runs over that time. The Guardians are 11-2 in games started by Bibee.
The Reds face off against the Guardians in game one of the series at 7:10 ET on Tuesday night.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast