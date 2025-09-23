Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Matchup Selected for National FOX Broadcast

The Reds announced the news on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 20, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) steals second base against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers will now be playing on primetime on Saturday night for Fox's Baseball Night in America.

The Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series at Great American Ball Park before traveling to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for a three-game series to close out the season.

For Saturday's game on FOX, Andrew Abbott is listed as the probable starter for Cincinnati, while the Brewers have yet to list a starter. The Brewers will likely have little left to play for and will focus on setting up their pitching staff for the postseason.

The Reds are currently tied with the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot, but hold the tiebreaker over the Mets.

The Mets start a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

You can see the team's announcement on Saturday's game being a FOX primetime game below:

