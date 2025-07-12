College Football Analyst Rips Reds for Lack of Leadership in Fiery Rant
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is a huge Reds fan. On Saturday morning, Herbstreit took to X to rant about the Reds' lack of leadership.
"I know the easy answer for Reds fans is to blame ownership for everything, I get it," Herbstreit tweeted." That’s what’s so frustrating watching them every day. Their pitching alone gives me a real opportunity. But the hitting obviously has been VERY inconsistent for YEARS and painful to watch.
In team sports typically championship teams are player led..set the tone-offer encouragement and at times gotta ruffle some feathers-who is this teams leader? In fact, when was the last time the Reds had an alpha in that locker room? I think ya gotta go ALL the way back to Scott Rolen. Am I missing somebody? Where are the guys that set the example and push this team?"
Herbstreit continued and mentioned this is a young team who doesn't know how to win games.
"This looks like a talented YOUNG team that has NO CLUE how to win close games. Tito can only do so much. So frustrating to watch a team with the talent to win (especially the pitching) and to see them lose so many games they should find ways to win. And my dumba** just keeps turning on Fan Duel Sports Network every day hoping this nightmare will stop-and it never does. Somebody get pi**** off and demand more. Somebody. Anybody BE A LEADER!!!!!!!"
The Reds are 48-47 and currently in fourth place in the National League Central Division. They are 7 1/2 games behind the Cubs and four games back from a National League Wild Card spot.
The Reds play the Rockies in game two of the series at 4:10 ET on Saturday at Great American Ball Park. Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
You can see Herbstreit's tweet below:
