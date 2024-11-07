Inside The Reds

Details for the Pete Rose Memorial Visitation at Great American Ball Park

The Reds legend passed away on September 30th.

Greg Kuffner

Paul Fernandez, left, of Ross, and his son Pete Fernandez, Northside, pay their respects at the statue of Rose sliding into home at the entrance of Great American Ballpark, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. As word spread of the death of former Cincinnati Reds player/manager, Pete Rose at 83, many came downtown to GABP. Paul was witness to Rose’s 4,192 hit on Sept. 11, 1985. His son is named after Pete Rose. The statue was installed in 2017. Rose died at his home in Nevada, Sept. 30, 2024.
Paul Fernandez, left, of Ross, and his son Pete Fernandez, Northside, pay their respects at the statue of Rose sliding into home at the entrance of Great American Ballpark, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. As word spread of the death of former Cincinnati Reds player/manager, Pete Rose at 83, many came downtown to GABP. Paul was witness to Rose’s 4,192 hit on Sept. 11, 1985. His son is named after Pete Rose. The statue was installed in 2017. Rose died at his home in Nevada, Sept. 30, 2024. / Liz Dufour/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Reds fans will have a chance to say their final goodbyes to Pete Rose on Sunday.

The family of Pete Rose will host a 14-hour memorial visitation at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, November 10, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is free to attend and is open to the public.

Guests may enter the ballpark through the main gates at Crosley Terrace (Gate A) and follow directed queue lines to the visitation area, which overlooks the field from the main concourse. Guests will exit the ballpark via Gate B.

Out of respect for the family, photography and videography will not be allowed inside the visitation area.

Guests wishing to bring flowers, memorabilia or other mementos honoring Pete are asked to leave them at the Pete Rose statue on Crosley Terrace.

 The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum will have free admission on Sunday during normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Baseball was Dad’s greatest passion, and he loved playing the game for the fans," the Fawn Rose said in a statement. "We know that bringing ‘Charlie Hustle’ home to Cincinnati, the city where he was born and where his legendary career began, is the perfect way to honor his love and devotion to the fans.”

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News