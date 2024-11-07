Details for the Pete Rose Memorial Visitation at Great American Ball Park
Reds fans will have a chance to say their final goodbyes to Pete Rose on Sunday.
The family of Pete Rose will host a 14-hour memorial visitation at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, November 10, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The event is free to attend and is open to the public.
Guests may enter the ballpark through the main gates at Crosley Terrace (Gate A) and follow directed queue lines to the visitation area, which overlooks the field from the main concourse. Guests will exit the ballpark via Gate B.
Out of respect for the family, photography and videography will not be allowed inside the visitation area.
Guests wishing to bring flowers, memorabilia or other mementos honoring Pete are asked to leave them at the Pete Rose statue on Crosley Terrace.
The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum will have free admission on Sunday during normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Baseball was Dad’s greatest passion, and he loved playing the game for the fans," the Fawn Rose said in a statement. "We know that bringing ‘Charlie Hustle’ home to Cincinnati, the city where he was born and where his legendary career began, is the perfect way to honor his love and devotion to the fans.”
