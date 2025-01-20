ESPN Analysts Tout Reds as Dark Horse Contender for the 2025 Season
ESPN analysts Buster Olney and Paul Hembekides have identified the Cincinnati Reds as a potential dark horse in the 2025 MLB season.
"Buster, my surprise team this season is the Cincinnati Reds," Baseball Tonight's Paul Hembekides said.
Hembekides notes the Reds went 15-28 in one-run games in 2024 and expects that luck to turn around.
"This team went 15-28 in one-run games last season. They were eight games below .500 with a plus five run differential. Now obviously Cleveland improved from 68 to 92 wins in their first year under Terry Francona—a 24-win jump."
Hembekides also believes the Reds improved their roster this season.
"It is my belief that Brady Singer will improve the rotation more than Jonathan India leaving the lineup will hurt it, especially considering he was basically unplayable on defense. We have forgotten how good Matt McLain was two years ago. He had a 127 OPS+ and a 3 1/2 WAR in his rookie season. This team is going to be really good; they are going to be effectively managed. and as you like to point out, the context of the National League Central is everything and very inviting."
Buster Olney also has the Reds as his sleeper team and thinks they need to add another bat to their lineup.
"The guy who would be absolutely perfect for them in the current free agent market, to me, would be Jurickson Profar," Olney said. "If you've got Jurickson Profar and put him in the outfield, that lineup in terms of its depth, that would be something."
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast