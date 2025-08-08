Inside The Reds

Exclusive Interview with Cincinnati Reds Play-by-Play Announcer John Sadak

This was fun.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto participates in the live television broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds with Barry Larkin and John Sadak in the second inning of the MLB game between between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto participates in the live television broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds with Barry Larkin and John Sadak in the second inning of the MLB game between between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

We sat down for an hour and spoke with the Reds play-by-play announcer John Sadak and discussed all things Reds, what it's like watching Jeff Brantley eat, how he got to where he is today, his favorite stadiums to call a game in, and so much more.

Sadak was named the Reds' play-by-play announcer in 2021.

The Reds are 60-56 are currently 3 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

They are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

You can watch the full interview with Sadak below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News