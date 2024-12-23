Fernando Cruz Sends Heartfelt Message To Reds Fans After Being Traded To Yankees
The Reds traded Fernando Cruz to the Yankees on Friday for catcher Jose Trevino.
On Monday, Cruz posted a heartfelt goodbye to Reds fans.
"It has been three wonderful years for me and my family, enjoying this beautiful sport with wonderful teammates coaches and families at this level," Cruz wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank the fans who always supported and trusted me and treated me with so much love and affection. It was a dream every day to go out to play in Cincinnati. Now it’s my turn to continue this chapter of my life in the organization of the Yankees, which for me is an honor and a privilege this opportunity to play for such a prestigious and important team."
You can see Cruz's full post below.
