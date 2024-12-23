Inside The Reds

Fernando Cruz Sends Heartfelt Message To Reds Fans After Being Traded To Yankees

Cruz was traded to the Yankees on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) celebrates after playing a bunt to end the top of the fourth inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) celebrates after playing a bunt to end the top of the fourth inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Reds traded Fernando Cruz to the Yankees on Friday for catcher Jose Trevino.

On Monday, Cruz posted a heartfelt goodbye to Reds fans.

"It has been three wonderful years for me and my family, enjoying this beautiful sport with wonderful teammates coaches and families at this level," Cruz wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank the fans who always supported and trusted me and treated me with so much love and affection. It was a dream every day to go out to play in Cincinnati. Now it’s my turn to continue this chapter of my life in the organization of the Yankees, which for me is an honor and a privilege this opportunity to play for such a prestigious and important team."

You can see Cruz's full post below.

