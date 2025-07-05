Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Announces Retirement

Inside The Reds

Galvis had a 10-year career in the Major Leagues.

Sep 27, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Freddy Galvis (3) turns the second half of a double play off the bat of Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) during the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Freddy Galvis announced his retirement on Instagram on Friday.

Galvis played for five teams over 10 seasons in the majors, known mostly for his seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

"What was once a dream came true, and now it's over," Galvis wrote on Instagram. "After 19 years in professional baseball, my baseball career is coming to an end. Thank you to all my family and friends who have always supported me throughout these years. Thank you to all the coaches who helped me achieve my dream since I was a child. Thank you to the different organizations that gave me the opportunity to represent their jerseys."

The 35-year-old played for the Reds in 2019 and 2020, slashing .226/.298/.407 in 79 games. Cincinnati claimed the infielder off of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

You can see his full post below:

