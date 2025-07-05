Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Announces Retirement
Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Freddy Galvis announced his retirement on Instagram on Friday.
Galvis played for five teams over 10 seasons in the majors, known mostly for his seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.
"What was once a dream came true, and now it's over," Galvis wrote on Instagram. "After 19 years in professional baseball, my baseball career is coming to an end. Thank you to all my family and friends who have always supported me throughout these years. Thank you to all the coaches who helped me achieve my dream since I was a child. Thank you to the different organizations that gave me the opportunity to represent their jerseys."
The 35-year-old played for the Reds in 2019 and 2020, slashing .226/.298/.407 in 79 games. Cincinnati claimed the infielder off of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.
You can see his full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast