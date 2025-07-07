Former Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher Makes MLB Debut With New York Yankees
Former Cincinnati Reds minor league pitcher Jayvien Sandridge made his Major League debut with the New York Yankees on Saturday, July 5.
The 26-year-old gave up two runs on one hit and three walks in 2/3 of an inning against the New York Mets.
The left-hander was with the Reds organization from 2021 to 2023. In 2023, he made 36 appearances with High-A Dayton with an ERA of 3.81 and 86 strikeouts over 59 innings.
That fall, he pitched in the Arizona Fall League for the Reds and had a 1.42 ERA over six games, but later signed with the San Diego Padres.
In February of this season, he signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees.
Sandridge is the 154th Dayton Dragons player to make their Major League debut.
You can see the Dragons' full announcement below:
