Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Signs with Cubs

The former Red played six seasons for the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 8, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Billy Hamilton (6) throws the ball after Cincinnati Reds left fielder Brian Goodwin (17) singles in the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Billy Hamilton (6) throws the ball after Cincinnati Reds left fielder Brian Goodwin (17) singles in the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, per the team’s transaction log.

Hamilton slashed .245/.298/.333 across six seasons with Cincinnati. He stole 277 bases over that time period.

Since then, he’s spent time with the Royals, the Braves, the Mets, the Cubs, the White Sox, and the Twins.

Hamilton was always known for his speed and spectacular defense in center field, but has always struggled to get on base consistently.

The 34-year-old is going to give it another shot to see if he can get back to the big leagues.

He last played in the Major Leagues with the White Sox in May of 2023.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News