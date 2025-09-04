Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Signs with Cubs
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, per the team’s transaction log.
Hamilton slashed .245/.298/.333 across six seasons with Cincinnati. He stole 277 bases over that time period.
Since then, he’s spent time with the Royals, the Braves, the Mets, the Cubs, the White Sox, and the Twins.
Hamilton was always known for his speed and spectacular defense in center field, but has always struggled to get on base consistently.
The 34-year-old is going to give it another shot to see if he can get back to the big leagues.
He last played in the Major Leagues with the White Sox in May of 2023.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast