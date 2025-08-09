Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Announces Retirement
Former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Alex Wood announced his retirement on Instagram on Friday.
The Dodgers traded Wood, along with Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, and Kyle Farmer to the Reds .In return, the Reds sent Homer Bailey and prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray to the Dodgers.
Wood made just seven starts for Cincinnati in 2018 and had an ERA of 5.80.
"Today, with immense gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball," Wood wrote on Instagram. "For over half my life, every decision I’ve made has centered around how it would impact my baseball career. I’ve given every ounce of myself in pursuit of my lifelong dream of becoming a big leaguer. Playing 12 years in the show, reaching 7 postseasons, winning a World Series, and earning an All-Star selection — I never could’ve imagined it would turn out this way."
"To the @braves @dodgers @reds @sfgiants and @athletics — and your incredible fans — THANK YOU. Playing for five iconic franchises and becoming part of those communities is something my family and I will always cherish."
You can see Wood's full post below:
