Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Announces Retirement

Wood pitched with the Res for one season in 2018.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 29, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Alex Wood (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Alex Wood announced his retirement on Instagram on Friday.

The Dodgers traded Wood, along with Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, and Kyle Farmer to the Reds .In return, the Reds sent Homer Bailey and prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray to the Dodgers.

Wood made just seven starts for Cincinnati in 2018 and had an ERA of 5.80.

"Today, with immense gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball," Wood wrote on Instagram. "For over half my life, every decision I’ve made has centered around how it would impact my baseball career. I’ve given every ounce of myself in pursuit of my lifelong dream of becoming a big leaguer. Playing 12 years in the show, reaching 7 postseasons, winning a World Series, and earning an All-Star selection — I never could’ve imagined it would turn out this way."

"To the @braves @dodgers @reds @sfgiants and @athletics — and your incredible fans — THANK YOU. Playing for five iconic franchises and becoming part of those communities is something my family and I will always cherish."

You can see Wood's full post below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

