Former Cincinnati Reds Prospect Designated for Assignment by New York Mets
Former Cincinnati Reds outfield prospect Jose Siri was designated for assignment by the New York Mets on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old played in just 16 games for the Mets this year, slashing just .063/.167/.125 with two extra-base hits and two stolen bases.
He had missed most of the season with a broken leg.
Siri was the Reds' No. 9 prospect in 2019, according to MLB Pipeline. The Reds signed him to a minor league contract all the way back in 2012, but ultimately DFA'd him in January of 2020.
The outfielder has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros.
The Reds and the Mets are battling for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. Heading into Thursday's action, the Reds trail the Mets by one game.
You can see the full announcement below:
