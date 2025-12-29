JJ Bleday Excited About Fresh Start With Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds signed outfielder JJ Bleday last weekend and the former A's outfielder is excited for a fresh start in Cincinnati.

He chose the Reds for a few different reasons.

"I think one of the main ones was a winning atmosphere, a winning culture," Bleday said. They made the playoffs last year. It's close to home to kind of where I grew up in Pittsburgh...I love the ballpark, I love the town, I love the city. It's a great organization, a great town, and a great opportunity to play."

Bleday struggled in 2025 after having a fantastic 2024 season. He attributed those struggles to a couple of different things.

"It was a little bit of physical and a little bit of mental," Bleday continued. "Definitely pressed to do more, get results, not up to my standards. I was disappointed, but I learned a lot about myself. I was able to finish the season strong. I feel like I am in a good place now. I feel like I am getting back to where I was in 2024. I am really looking forward to spring here coming up with the adjustments I have made."

After Bleday mentioned finishing the season strong, I went back in and looked at his stats in September and the numbers backed that up.

The 28-year-old slashed .244/.261/.578 with seven extra-base hits, including four home runs, in 17 games in September. He was asked about his adjustments and what the key is for getting back to his 2024 form.

"Just being a fluent athlete and sticking to the fluidity in my swing. Trusting my eye, I have a really good eye. i don't chase a whole lot. If I can just get back to that and get back to hunting my zones, and staying within myself, I think I have a chance to do some really cool things here."

The Reds signed Bleday to a one-year, $1.4 million deal. It's a low-risk, high-reward move. If Bleday can regain his 2024 form, it would be huge for Cincinnati's offense.

You can watch Bleday's full interview with the media below:

