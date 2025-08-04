Former Cincinnati Reds Prospect Promoted After Trade for Ke'Bryan Hayes
Former Cincinnati Reds prospect Sammy Stafura was promoted to the Pittsburgh Pirates' High-A affiliate, the Greensboro Grasshoppers, on Monday, according to Chase Ford of MiLB Central.
Stafura is hitting .261/.388/.412 in Low-A this year between the Reds and Pirates minor league systems.
The Reds traded Stafura for Ke'Bryan Hayes last week. Stafura is the Pirates' seventh-ranked prospect.
"While he struggled a bit offensively out of the gate, there were no such bumps with the other facets of his game," MLB.com wrote about Stafura. "He’s an easily plus runner, and he showed off very impressive defensive skills in the ACL and instructional league play. A tireless worker with great passion for the game, there’s plenty of confidence he’ll start showing more consistent results once he gets more reps against premium stuff."
The shortstop is still just 20 years old.
You can see the full announcement below:
